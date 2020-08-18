Why China Ceramics Is Trading Higher Today

China Ceramics (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it has secured a software systems contract through its wholly-owned subsidiary for a total of $1.4 million.

China Ceramics is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. Its product includes Porcelain, Glazed, Glazed porcelain, Rustic and Ultra thin. The company's project includes Semi-detached dwellings, Multi-unit dwelling, and Commercial. Its brand's portfolios are Hengda or HD, Hengdeli or HDL, Toerto, Wuliqiao and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty.

Geographically, it derives majority revenue from PRC and also has an operation in Japan, Burma, India, Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Spain, Turkey, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Russia, Morocco, and Great Britain.

China Ceramics shares were trading up 4.81% at $1.09 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.77 and a 52-week low of 26 cents.