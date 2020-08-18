Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, 10 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Highlights:
- Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM).
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares traded down 10.99% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.95 this morning. The stock was down 7.12% on the session.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday, moving down 10.36%.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares moved down 4.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 4.64%.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.
- Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: ITP) stock drifted down 2.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares were down 9.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday, moving down 10.99%.
