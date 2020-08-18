Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday morning, 10 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

  • Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM).
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares traded down 10.99% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.95 this morning. The stock was down 7.12% on the session.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday, moving down 10.36%.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares moved down 4.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 4.64%.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: ITP) stock drifted down 2.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares were down 9.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday, moving down 10.99%.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BPT + ALEC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Climbs 140 Points; Civeo Shares Jump Following Upbeat Q2 Results
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Regular-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com