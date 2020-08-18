Amazon, Toyota Expand Collaboration For Data-Driven Mobility Services In Cloud-Connected Vehicles

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) late Monday announced an expanded collaboration agreement for cloud-based data services.

What Happened: Toyota said it's expanding its collaboration with Amazon's AWS to help develop, deploy and manage the next-generation data-driven mobility services in its cloud-connected vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said its Mobility Services Platform, or MSPF, which will be expanded using the AWS collaboration, will leverage the reliability and scalability of AWS's global infrastructure, as well as development expertise from AWS Professional Services, for processing and analyzing data from operations within Toyota's worldwide fleet of connected vehicles.

Specifically, the MSPF is intended to collect data from connected vehicles and apply it toward vehicle design and development, new contextual services such as car share, rideshare, full-service lease, and new corporate and consumer services such as proactive vehicle maintenance notifications and driving behavior-based insurance, Toyota said.

Why It's Important: The service is meant to ensure driver and passenger safety, security, comfort and convenience. The partnership with Toyota also expands Amazon's foray into the transportation industry further.

Amazon had previously partnered with VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTC: VWAGY) in 2019 for developing an industrial cloud, and recently expanded the partnership to develop the data portal into an industry-wide marketplace where business customers can buy and sell industrial applications.

