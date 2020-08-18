A Look Into Walmart's Debt

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) rose by 10.17% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has.

Walmart's Debt

According to the Walmart’s most recent financial statement as reported on June 3, 2020, total debt is at $58.03 billion, with $47.48 billion in long-term debt and $10.55 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $14.93 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $43.10 billion.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Walmart has $232.89 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.25. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.