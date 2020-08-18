76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares surged 69.7% to close at $11.81 on Monday following Q2 results. The company’s earnings came in at $0.02 per share, while revenue jumped 44% to $7.716 million.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) gained 48% to close at $5.80. RISE Education Cayman shares gained 12% on Friday after releasing Q2 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) rose 40.3% to close at $3.03. LSB Industries, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares jumped 39% to close at $0.1521 on Monday after dropping 11% on Friday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) climbed 38.1% to close at $77.20. CureVac shares jumped 249% on Friday after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- Clearone In (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares rose 31% to close at $3.04 after the company announced USPTO and PTAB decision 'significantly limiting Shure's U.S. Patent No. 9,565,493.'
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) surged 30.7% to close at $19.90. Altisource Asset Management reported Q2 earnings on Friday.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares gained 30.4% to close at $4.46 after falling 9% on Friday. Pacific Ethanol, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 26.5% to close at $118.13 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $140 price target.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 25.9% to close at $10.27 after the company announced its animal study utilizing its LIBERTY robotic system met all endpoints.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) shares jumped 25.3% to close at $3.5839.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 23.7% to close at $9.54. Progenity shares fell 14% on Friday after reporting a wider Q2 loss.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) surged 22.3% to close at $2.69.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) gained 22.1% to close at $16.16. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) rose 21.7% to close at $14.06. TFF Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 12% on Friday after the company reported a global licensing deal with UNION therapeutics for Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 21.6% to close at $2.98. Aemetis released quarterly results last week.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares gained 21.1% to close at $2.4950.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) climbed 21% to close at $15.59. Cambium Networks reported better-than-expected Q2 results last week.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 20.9% to close at $28.72. RumbleON shares climbed 14% on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) surged 20.8% to close at $39.79. Forma Therapeutics released quarterly results last week.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares gained 20.3% to close at $34.31.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 20.1% to close at $5.79 after Journal of Clinical Oncology published additional data from its TRITON2 clinical trial evaluating rubraca for treatment of mCRPC in patients with BRCA1/2 gene mutations.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) surged 20% to close at $ 5.04. Flux Power shares dropped 47% on Friday after the company reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 19.9% to close at $4.83. Lifeway Foods, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares rose 19.5% to close at $5.88.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares climbed 17.4% to close at $8.98.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) gained 17.3% to close at $38.72. KE Holdings, last week, priced its IPO at $20 per ADS.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 16.8% to close at $8.83 following Q1 results. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share on sales of $7.30 million.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares climbed 16.5% to close at $14.75. Myriad Genetics reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales last week.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) rose 15.6% to close at $2.44.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares gained 15.3% to close at $23.76. Citigroup upgraded Imara from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. IMARA reported Q2 results on Friday.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) rose 15.1% to close at $6.76. CymaBay Therapeutics reported Q2 results last week.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares gained 13.9% to close at $13.64. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained U.S. Gold with a Buy and lowered the price target from $19.5 to $18.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares rose 13.7% to close at $8.98. Lithium Americas shares gained around 8% on Friday after releasing Q2 results.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 12.5% to close at $4.05.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) shares climbed 11.7% to close at $30.15. According to a SEC filing, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased 20.9 million shares in Barrick Gold.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 11% to close at $9.68. Pluristem and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center signed a MOU to collaborate in the development of cell therapies and regenerative medicines for the treatment of severe diseases including COVID-19.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 10.8% to close at $19.81. Mesoblast shares climbed over 51% on Friday after the company said FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted overwhelmingly in favor that the available data support the efficacy of remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 10.5% to close at $4.00 after climbing 13% on Friday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 10.3% to close at $4.61. Waitr Holdings, earlier during the month, released Q2 results.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) gained 10.3% to close at $18.31. Amazon is in talks to invest in Rackspace Technologies, Reuters reported.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) rose 9.7% to close at $0.4258 after falling more than 9% on Friday.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: YIN) gained 9.6% to close at $7.22 after the company announced it would be acquired by Yinke Holdings for $7.30 per ADS.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares gained 9.4% to close at $99.25 after Sanofi announced plans to purchase the company for $3.7 billion.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 8.5% to close at $3.07. Datasea, last week, received second subsidy from the Harbin Municipal Government to develop its Safe Campus Management System.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 7.8% to close at $1.39 after the company announced its Healight devices were manufactured enabling it to begin a clinical study for Covid-19.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) rose 6.1% to close at $0.7370 after jumping over 48% on Friday as New York Governor Cuomo made remarks on gyms reopening.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 5.9% to close at $1.81 after the company announced it received FDA clearance for its ENVASARC pivotal trial.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) rose 5.7% to close at $2.24 after reporting preliminary results for the second quarter.
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 5.5% to close at $16.71 after the company announced the FDA has accepted its new drug application and has granted priority review for Trilaciclib with small cell lung cancer.
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 5.1% to close at $1.24 after the company unveiled its subsea battery solutions.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 4.7% to close at $2.88 after the company announced it has entered into license and inventory purchase agreements with Taysha for ABO-202.
Losers
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) shares dipped 66.6% to close at $4.15 on Monday after the company announced the 12-week results from the Phase 2 study of UBX0101 failed to meet the primary endpoint.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) dropped 32.9% to close at $3.88 after declining over 4% on Friday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) declined 22.6% to close at $3.66. Thermogenesis reported a Q2 net loss of $1.02 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.47 per share. Its net revenue dropped to $2.2 million from $4.3 million.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares declined 18.9% to close at $2.54 after dropping over 26% on Friday. NTN Buzztime, last week, reported a merger deal with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) dropped 17.1% to close at $3.06. SilverSun Technologies, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares declined 14.6% to close at $2.22.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares dropped 13.9% to close at $13.86 after dropping 30% on Friday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares declined 13.5% to close at $1.86. Bridgeline Digital shares dropped 25% on Friday after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) fell 13.4% to close at $3.35.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) dropped 12.9% to close at $5.92.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) shares dipped 12.7% to close at $2.75. Aspira Women's Health shares fell 22% on Friday after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 12.1% to close at $25.71 after the company said it received letter from the FDA that placed a partial clinical hold on action-kids study.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares dropped 11.1% to close at $3.35 on Monday after falling 5% on Friday.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares fell 10.7% to close at $11.72. Intrepid Potash reported Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) shares declined 10.6% to close at $5.24. Trevi Therapeutics, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.41 per share.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 10.6% to close at $2.86 after gaining 27% on Friday.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 10.4% to close at $2.85. China Recycling shares jumped 11% on Friday after reporting Q2 results.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 9.8% to close at $3.33. Shineco reported a 1-for-9 reverse stock split on Friday.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.06 after the company's subsidiary Primus Corp announced it received an FDA warning letter following an inspection of Kansas City Manufacturing facility that took place in January 2020.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) fell 8.5% to close at $0.6498 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter while revenue declined to $8.6 million from $12.9 million.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares fell 7.6% to close at $13.64.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) fell 6.4% to close at $7.65. Fly Leasing reported worse-than-expected Q2 results last week.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares fell 5.9% to close at $6.70. Taiwan Liposome shares gained 40% on Friday following press release highlighting submission of investigational new drug application for TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus infection.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 5.3% to close at $1.07 after declining 9% on Friday. Sypris Solutions reported Q2 results last week.
