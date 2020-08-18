Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on housing starts and building permits for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing starts are expected to increase to a 1.240 million rate in July, while permits are seen rising at a 1.300 million rate.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
