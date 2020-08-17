What To Know About Agree Realty's New CIO Craig Erlich

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) announced Monday the appointment of Craig Erlich as Chief Investment Officer, effective Aug. 19.

Agree Realty is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties.

Background: Erlich currently serves as Agree Realty's Lead Independent Director on its board of directors and will step down to fulfill his new CIO title, the company said in a press release.

Prior to joining Agree Realty, he served as Executive Vice President of George P. Johnson Company, the largest experiential marketing firm in the world. He was also the CEO of pulse220, a meetings and events firm, President of direct marketing and fulfillment firm QMS.

Simultaneously, Agree Realty appointed Mike Hollman to its board.

Hollman currently serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at the hotel company Hilton, Inc. (NYSE: HLT). The board determined Hollman qualifies for independent status in accordance with the New York Stock Exchange listing standards and its own internal guidelines.

Management's Comments: CEO Joey Agree said Erlich brings the necessary global operational, sales and business development expertise to the C-suite table.

"It's been an honor to serve on the Board," Erlich said. "After seeing years of progress the Company has made from the vantage of a Director, I am now truly excited to join the front lines and help lead this group of elite professionals realize our full potential."