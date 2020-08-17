60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares climbed 87.4% to $0.2050 after dropping 11% on Friday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares jumped 45.6% to $30.00. Citigroup upgraded Imara from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. IMARA reported Q2 results on Friday.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares gained 40.1% to $9.75 following Q2 results. The company’s earnings came in at $0.02 per share, while revenue jumped 44% to $7.716 million.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) rose 33.2% to $5.22. RISE Education Cayman shares gained 12% on Friday after releasing Q2 results.
- Clearone In (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares climbed 31.5% to $3.05 after the company announced USPTO and PTAB decision 'significantly limiting Shure's U.S. Patent No. 9,565,493.'
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) climbed 29.5% to $0.8993 after jumping over 48% on Friday as New York Governor Cuomo made remarks on gyms reopening.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 23.2% to $68.83. CureVac shares jumped 249% on Friday after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares gained 22.3% to $9.98 after the company announced its animal study utilizing its LIBERTY robotic system met all endpoints.
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) climbed 20.8% to $1.4250 after the company unveiled its subsea battery solutions.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) gained 20.1% to $15.47. Cambium Networks reported better-than-expected Q2 results last week.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 20% to $5.78 after Journal of Clinical Oncology published additional data from its TRITON2 clinical trial evaluating rubraca for treatment of mCRPC in patients with BRCA1/2 gene mutations.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 19.4% to $4.32 after climbing 13% on Friday.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 19% to $3.41.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 18% to $15.64. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) gained 17.5% to $3.76 after gaining 27% on Friday.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares surged 17% to $4.00 after falling 9% on Friday. Pacific Ethanol, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) climbed 15.5% to $1.9750 after the company announced it received FDA clearance for its ENVASARC pivotal trial.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 14.8% to $4.1350
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 14.8% to $107.21 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $140 price target.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) jumped 14.6% to $19.02. Amazon is in talks to invest in Rackspace Technologies, Reuters reported.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares rose 13.3% to $8.67.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 13.3% to $20.26. Mesoblast shares climbed over 51% on Friday after the company said FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted overwhelmingly in favor that the available data support the efficacy of remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares rose 12.4% to $ 13.46. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained U.S. Gold with a Buy and lowered the price target from $19.5 to $18.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 11.8% to $4.6750. Waitr Holdings, earlier during the month, released Q2 results.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) shares rose 11.2% to $30.00. According to a SEC filing, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased 20.9 million shares in Barrick Gold.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) rose 9.3% to $0.4242 after falling more than 9% on Friday.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares rose 9.3% to $99.18 after Sanofi announced plans to purchase the company for $3.7 billion.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: YIN) gained 8.9% to $7.23 after the company announced it would be acquired by Yinke Holdings for $7.30 per ADS.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) climbed 8% to $1.2520 after the company announced that its merger with Adgero was approved by its stockholders.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 7.7% to $9.39. Pluristem and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center signed a MOU to collaborate in the development of cell therapies and regenerative medicines for the treatment of severe diseases including COVID-19.
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares rose 7.6% to $8.35 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 5.8% to $7.09. CooTek is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 18.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 5.6% to $7.98 following Q1 results. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share on sales of $7.30 million.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 5.5% to $2.9844. Datasea, last week, received second subsidy from the Harbin Municipal Government to develop its Safe Campus Management System.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares rose 5.4% to $8.33. Lithium Americas shares gained around 8% on Friday after releasing Q2 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 5% to $1.49 after gaining around 6% on Friday. Cellector Biosciences, last week, filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 5% to $2.88 after the company announced it has entered into license and inventory purchase agreements with Taysha for ABO-202.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) rose 4.8% to $2.22 after reporting preliminary results for the second quarter.
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 4.5% to $16.54 after the company announced the FDA has accepted its new drug application and has granted priority review for Trilaciclib with small cell lung cancer.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 4.4% to $1.3450 after the company announced its Healight devices were manufactured enabling it to begin a clinical study for Covid-19.
Losers
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) shares tumbled 61.2% to $4.795 after the company announced the 12-week results from the Phase 2 study of UBX0101 failed to meet the primary endpoint.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) fell 27% to $4.22 after declining over 4% on Friday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 17.8% to $3.8848. Thermogenesis reported a Q2 net loss of $1.02 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.47 per share. Its net revenue dropped to $2.2 million from $4.3 million.
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) dropped 16.8% to $24.33 after the company said it received letter from the FDA that placed a partial clinical hold on action-kids study.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) dropped 16.3% to $3.24.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares fell 15.9% to $5.99. Taiwan Liposome shares gained 40% on Friday following press release highlighting submission of investigational new drug application for TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus infection.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares dropped 14.8% to $3.21 after falling 5% on Friday.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares fell 14.5% to $11.23. Intrepid Potash reported Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) shares dipped 13.6% to $5.07. Trevi Therapeutics, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.41 per share.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) fell 13.4% to $3.1950. SilverSun Technologies, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 13.3% to $3.20. Shineco reported a 1-for-9 reverse stock split on Friday.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares dropped 13.1% to $2.72 after dropping over 26% on Friday. NTN Buzztime, last week, reported a merger deal with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares tumbled 10.9% to $13.15.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) fell 9.9% to $0.64 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter while revenue declined to $8.6 million from $12.9 million.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 9.8% to $2.87. China Recycling shares jumped 11% on Friday after reporting Q2 results.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) fell 9.8% to $7.37. Fly Leasing reported worse-than-expected Q2 results last week.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 9.3% to $1.0256 after declining 9% on Friday. Sypris Solutions reported Q2 results last week.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 7.8% to $0.4749. Senmiao Technology, earlier during the month, announced a 12 million share common stock offering at $0.50 per share.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) dropped 7% to $2.12 after the company's subsidiary Primus Corp announced it received an FDA warning letter following an inspection of Kansas City Manufacturing facility that took place in January 2020.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 4.2% to $3.74 after the company priced its 4.61 million share offering at $3.25 per share.
