Why Livongo Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Why Livongo Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are trading higher on Monday after Canaccord Genuity maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $110 to $139 per share.

Livongo Health provides a data science and technology-enabled platform for the detection of diabetes. Its additional solutions include Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength.

The company's clients comprise of employers, health plans, government entities, and labor unions. Its operations are primarily located in the U.S.

Livongo Health shares were trading up 5.24% at $124.54 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $150 and a 52-week low of $15.12.

Latest Ratings for LVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Aug 2020BenchmarkDowngradesBuyHold

