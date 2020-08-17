Market Overview

2 Pros Offer Their Take On The 'Fortnite'-Apple Lawsuit
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2020 12:45pm   Comments
'Fortnite' maker Epic Games is suing Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google unit and some experts are arguing this will bring to light how Apple's business strategy is, in fact, hurting consumers.

Bad PR: Apple CEO Tim Cook along with other tech CEOs fielded questions from the House Judiciary Committee in late July, but Cook wasn't "grilled enough" on the App Store, Joanna Stern, personal tech columnist at the Wall Street Journal, said on CNBC. Cook exited the Q&A session with regulators relatively unscathed but the latest battle with Epic could change the narrative.

Now, Stern said people will be taking a closer look at how Apple prices products in its App Store and the impact on consumers. The likely immediate impact will be "bad PR" and will upset gamers, but it could expand to a much larger issue as even some of the largest apps like Tinder could "push back" against Apple's financial gains.

See Also: Epic Games Says Battle Against Apple, Google A Push For 'Fair Competition'

Personal Issue For Epic: Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been a major advocate against how Apple runs its App Store and he is now "mobilizing" his company and its prized asset in Fortnite to "make things fair" for all developers, professional esports and streaming consultant Rod Breslau said on Fox Business.

Sweeney created the first game with cross-platform capabilities as part of his vision of a world with more open platforms, Breslau said. By contrast, Apple is "one of the most closed platforms" in the world.

Meanwhile, Epic is retaining some of the best antitrust lawyers and the company wouldn't start a fight with the tech giant unless it believes it can emerge victoriously.

Posted-In: Epic Games Fortnite Joanna Stern Rod Breslau

