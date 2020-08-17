Monday's Market Minute: What Strong U.S. Data Could Mean For Markets This Week
Traders and investors have another big week ahead packed full of economic data that should be closely watched. While things get off to a slow start Monday with NY manufacturing data and some housing numbers, keep an eye on the Housing Market Index for insight as to whether or not the current trends we’ve been seeing as people move from cities to the suburbs continue, and if housing remains hot. Tuesday, the focus will be on the consumer: after last week’s retail sales beat, the focus this week will be on the E-commerce Retail Sales, with us all stuck at home and being forced to buy more online – this number becomes more significant by the week. And heads up, because I’d expect to see some jockeying for position Tuesday ahead of the release of the Fed minutes Wednesday. Wednesday, the FOMC minutes come out at 2pm ET and will help us get a better understanding of the thought process behind the Fed’s recent actions and comments . Once we get the FOMC meeting behind us, it’s all eyes on Weekly Jobless Claims, Philly Fed, Leading indicators, and some manufacturing data to close out the week. Don’t forget we also have earnings from a bunch of top retailers: Kohl’s, TJX, Lowe’s, and Walmart to name a few. I bring all this to your attention because last week, we started to see a shift back to U.S. economic data topping estimates, and other areas like the E.U. and Asia missing to the downside. If we continue to see this trend, it lends itself to higher rates, lower treasuries, and maybe even the U.S. Dollar firming up. So, lots to keep an eye on with potential to move markets — and stay tuned to the TD Ameritrade Network for coverage of all the headline news and market reaction to it; the information you crave about the markets you trade!