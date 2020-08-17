Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software To Make 'Quantum Leap,' Musk Says

A car that can fully drive itself is the goal of many companies, but the most advanced product that can be buy today comes from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). While you can buy a "Full Self Driving" package on Tesla's website, the company's cars are not able to drive themselves without human help yet — but that may be changing soon.

Tesla's FSD software will make a "quantum leap" when it comes to the optional upgrade, CEO Elon Musk said Friday on Twitter.

This is due to an expected total rewrite of the company's software.

When using the latest alpha build of the software, Musk said he can almost make it to work while letting the car handle 100% of the driving tasks.

The FSD improvement will come as a quantum leap, because it’s a fundamental architectural rewrite, not an incremental tweak. I drive the bleeding edge alpha build in my car personally. Almost at zero interventions between home & work. Limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2020

Benzinga's Take: Tesla aims to have the full self-driving feature complete by the end of 2020, meaning that a person in a Tesla could be driven 100% from point A to point B with no interaction from a human.

Once that's complete, Tesla also hopes to roll out a robotaxi service that will challenge Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) in which Tesla owners would be able to send their car out to make revenue for them when the vehicle is not needed.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.