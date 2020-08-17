Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software To Make 'Quantum Leap,' Musk Says

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2020 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software To Make 'Quantum Leap,' Musk Says

A car that can fully drive itself is the goal of many companies, but the most advanced product that can be buy today comes from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). While you can buy a "Full Self Driving" package on Tesla's website, the company's cars are not able to drive themselves without human help yet — but that may be changing soon.

Tesla's FSD software will make a "quantum leap" when it comes to the optional upgrade, CEO Elon Musk said Friday on Twitter

This is due to an expected total rewrite of the company's software.

When using the latest alpha build of the software, Musk said he can almost make it to work while letting the car handle 100% of the driving tasks.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla aims to have the full self-driving feature complete by the end of 2020, meaning that a person in a Tesla could be driven 100% from point A to point B with no interaction from a human.

Once that's complete, Tesla also hopes to roll out a robotaxi service that will challenge Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) in which Tesla owners would be able to send their car out to make revenue for them when the vehicle is not needed.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Wedbush Raises Tesla Price Target To $1,900, Calls China A 'Paradigm Changer'
Musk 'Begs' Twitter Followers To Trash Him On Wikipedia, And Chaos Ensues
Tesla's China-Made Electric Vehicle Registrations Plunged 24% In July
Tesla App To Finally Get 'Embarrassingly Late' Two-Factor Authentication, Musk Says
A Reversal Of Stock Splitting Philosophy. Plus, Why Kamala Calmed The Markets.
'A Subdued Market': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Autonomy electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Management Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com