81 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares jumped 249.4% to close at $55.90 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) surged 51.9% to close at $4.77 on Friday after the company announced Cayman court decision and filing complaint against Hudson in New York court.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares jumped 51.4% to close at $17.88 on Friday after the company said FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted overwhelmingly in favor that the available data support the efficacy of remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) gained 48.2% to close at $40.00 after pricing its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $27.00 per share.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 41.8% to close at $6.72 after the company established a subsidiary in Singapore in preparation for establishing a cryptocurrency exchange.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares gained 39.6% to close at $7.12 on Friday following earlier press release highlighting submission of investigational new drug application for TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus infection.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) climbed 28.1% to close at $2.60.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) gained 26.5% to close at $3.20.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares rose 19.5% to close at $4.29.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) climbed 19.4% to close at $12.26 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) gained 19.1% to close at $4.30.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) surged 16.9% to close at $9.85. Altisource Portfolio Solutions, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares rose 16.5% to close at $3.60.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares climbed 15.9% to close at $2.84. Agile Therapeutics, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares rose 14.9% to close at $8.25 after the company reported quarterly results.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 14.2% to close at $23.76 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) climbed 14.2% to close at $4.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 13.9% to close at $2.46. Aclaris Therapeutics, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.28 per share.
- Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) rose 13.2% to close at $6.70. Earlier during the week, Stone entered into a business combination agreement with Linx.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 13.1% to close at $5.14. BioDelivery Sciences International reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 12.6% to close at $8.25 following Q2 results.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) gained 12.4% to close at $11.55 after the company reported a global licensing deal with UNION therapeutics for Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) surged 12.4% to close at $7.53. Lincoln Educational released Q2 results last week.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) rose 11.7% to close at $3.92 after releasing Q2 results.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) gained 11.3% to close at $4.43. On Thursday, Wells Fargo raised the price target on the stock from $3.5 to $4.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 10.6% to close at $9.95. Kamada, earlier during the week, reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 10.5% to close at $0.7621 following Q2 results. ToughBuilt Industries posted an increase in quarterly sales.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 9.9% to close at $146.51 after the company announced it has signed a deal with the UK government to supply 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares gained 9.8% to close at $12.50.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 9% to close at $3.87 after the company announced it has entered into a long term purchase contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next-generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 8.7% to close at $29.42 after reporting a narrower Q2 loss.
- Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) rose 8.6% to close at $4.94 after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares gained 8.4% to close at $28.56 following upbeat Q2 results. KeyBanc raised the price target on the stock from $25 to $32.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) rose 7.5% to close at $15.22 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 4.2% to close at $2.24 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 4% to close at $67.62 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and also issued an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.
Losers
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares tumbled 57.3% to close at $1.06 on Friday. Hexindai shares jumped around 294% on Thursday after the company announced it launched an upgraded version of its social e-commerce platform Xiaobai Maimai.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) dropped 46.8% to close at $4.20 after the company reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering.
- Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 35.8% to close at $0.4495 after the company reported a 25.82 million unit offering at $0.50 per unit. Sundial Growers also reported Q2 results on Thursday.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) fell 29.7% to close at $16.09 following a 25% plunge on Thursday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 29.1% to close at $1.80. The company earlier reported on Tuesday that the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 26.7% to close at $3.85. Acer Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.56 per share.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 26.4% to close at $3.13. NTN Buzztime shares jumped 130% on Thursday after the company reported a merger deal with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) dropped 24.8% to close at $2.15 after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares tumbled 23.8% to close at $2.15.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dropped 22.4% to close at $16.29 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $35 to $33.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 22.2% to close at $8.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) dropped 22.2% to close at $3.15 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) tumbled 22% to close at $1.77 after the company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 22% to close at $5.30 after the company reported common stock offering.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares fell 20.4% to close at $5.01. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, earlier during the month, announced plans to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications Business.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) declined 18.8% to close at $1.34 after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 18.8% to close at $0.4953 after surging 17% on Thursday.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 17.9% to close at $7.24 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 5 million shares at $7 per share.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dropped 16.1% to close at $37.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares declined 15.3% to close at $0.41. Shineco reported a 1-for-9 reverse stock split.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) fell 15.2% to close at $2.57 following Q2 results.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) dipped 14.8% to close at $2.57. Research Frontiers, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares fell 14.5% to close at $4.50 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 14.1% to close at $2.62 after reporting Q2 results.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) fell 13.9% to close at $24.29 after the company announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares at $25 per share.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) dipped 13.9% to close at $7.71 after reporting a wider Q2 loss.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) dropped 13.8% to close at $7.66 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 13.6% to close at $2.23 on continued momentum after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales on Thursday.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dropped 13.5% to close at $26.06.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 12.9% to close at $3.30 after reporting Q2 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dipped 12.2% to close at $2.45. Aemetis reported Q2 earnings last week.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) fell 12.2% to close at $2.09.
- Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 11.3% to close at $21.59 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 11.2% to close at $19.26 after the company said it is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. iQIYI also reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Additionally, the company issued downbeat sales forecast for the third quarter.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) fell 11.1% to close at $6.23. FAT Brands shares jumped around 99% on Thursday after the company announced it planned to acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 million.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dropped 10.8% to close at $89.20.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 10.1% to close at $1.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 10.1% to close at $15.69. Protagonist Therapeutics released Q2 results last week.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) fell 9.3% to close at $3.42. Pacific Ethanol, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 8.4% to close at $1.20 after rising around 7% on Thursday.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) dipped 8.4% to close at $2.58 after swinging to a loss in the second quarter.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 7.7% to close at $7.30. Scienjoy shares jumped 29% on Thursday after the company reported an agreement to acquire BeeLive in a cash and stock deal.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 6.3% to close at $116.74. Baidu reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also revealed its subsidiary, iQiyi, is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) tumbled 5.3% to close at $3.77.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) dropped 4.2% to close at $2.49 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
