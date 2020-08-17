Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Empire State manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. For August, analysts expect the index falling slightly to 17, versus a reading of 17.2 in July.
- The NAHB’s housing market index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is expected to remain unchanged versus the previous month at 72 in August.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for June will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets