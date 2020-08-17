Tesla's China-Made Electric Vehicle Registrations Plunged 24% In July
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw a 24% month-on-month slump in new registrations of its Shanghai-made electric vehicles in China in July, according to a state-backed industry body.
What Happened: The Elon Musk-led automaker saw 11,456 EV registrations in the country in the month, according to data from China Automotive Information Net, as earlier reported by Bloomberg.
This was a 24% decrease over the 14,976 units that were registered in June, as per CAIN data.
It’s worth noting that June was a record month for Tesla in China. The automaker has overall 61,217 vehicles registered in the country as of July-end, according to CAIN.
Why It Matters: The registrations for the Palo Alto-based company’s vehicles declined at a time when it faces increased competition from both local and global automakers in China.
Registrations for electric vehicles made by local startup Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) quadrupled to 3,533 in July, according to CAIN.
Established players, including Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BAMXF) and Mercedes parent Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF), are also gearing up to launch electric models, Bloomberg noted.
Chinese EV maker Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) raised $1.1 billion in its New York initial public offering late last month.
Tesla has been actively hiring in China as it prepares to start Model Y production in the country, according to a Reuters report.
Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.83% higher at $1,650.71 on Friday, and traded about 0.3% lower in the after-hours session.
