Do Warehouse Robots Dream Of Electric Sheep? – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about SVT Robotics' warehouse integration, the good and bad of e-commerce for Amazon and USPS, TK7 Products' push toward green initiatives, how to talk to millennials in trucking, FreightWaves' new swag store. and what's On The Radar in SONAR. Plus, Bad News/Good News concerning your next HQ, trucker sentiment and one woman's drivers license. They're joined by special guests TJ Fanning, VP of growth at SVT Robotics; Andy Hedrick, co-founder, TK7 Products Location: Oklahoma City; Aaron Dunn, director of sales and marketing at PDQ America; and Adam Robinson, VP of product marketing, SONAR, at FreightWaves.

https://s29755.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/WTT081420_thum

Watch

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Visit our sponsor

Photo by Remy Gieling on Unsplash