Check Out This Miami Apartment With A European Style Courtyard For $9.8M

The tropical climate of Miami makes the location one of America's best winter resorts. Check out this gated bayfront jewel with panoramic views of the grove and Key Biscayne located off S Bayshore Dr in Coconut Grove.

Miami is full of hip, trendy, art deco style apartment buildings with a more European feel. Coconut Grove and Coral Gables are known to be the best family neighborhoods. Miami is also a major travel hub and handles international cargo going mostly to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The apartment is on 1900 S Bayshore Ln, Miami, Florida 33133 and has lush plantings embellishing the European style courtyard with its focal fountain and driveway of old Saint Louis brick.

This stunning Mediterranean influenced home can be reached through a carved, 10 feet tall portal with beveled glass and iron ornamentation.

The covered terraces and outdoor areas have breathtaking bay views. The 1,600 sq ft master encompasses a sitting room with fireplace, office, and master bath. The huge guest wing is ideal for older children, in-laws and a fantastic space for a home office.