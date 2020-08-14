Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning trading, 72 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday:
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $207.87. Shares traded down 0.54%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $136.81. Shares traded up 1.29%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares were up 4.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares were up 2.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.95 for a change of up 2.52%.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.45%.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $198.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares were down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,203.32.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $215.18 on Friday, moving up 0.93%.
- Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.51. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.32. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares were up 3.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.09.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $203.51. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.63 on Friday morning, moving up 1.02%.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $284.95 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares hit a yearly high of $181.87. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares hit a yearly high of $229.49. The stock later traded down 1.65% on the session.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares set a new yearly high of $31.88 this morning. The stock was up 10.19% on the session.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.55 Friday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares hit $15.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.71. The stock was up 9.71% for the day.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $519.98.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.45. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.56 Friday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.02%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $154.29 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.18. Shares traded up 2.76%.
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.53.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.19. Shares traded up 3.36%.
- Ocwen Finl (NYSE: OCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.88 Friday. The stock was up 1383.58% for the day.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.00. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares hit a yearly high of $35.85. The stock traded up 5.95% on the session.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares broke to $9.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.53%.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.13 on Friday morning, moving up 5.01%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.30. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) shares set a new yearly high of $12.00 this morning. The stock was up 873.55% on the session.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares set a new yearly high of $21.94 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.00 on Friday, moving up 0.72%.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares were up 13.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.62.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.28 Friday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.24. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were down 0.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.58.
- Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares hit a yearly high of $21.90. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.58%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares were up 3.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.29.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 14.35%.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.78 Friday. The stock was up 3.87% for the day.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.83. The stock traded up 6.34% on the session.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares broke to $15.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.33%.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 14.93%.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares hit $86.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Friday morning, moving up 9.38%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares were up 2.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.77.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.11 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.52%.
- Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.10. The stock was up 14.99% for the day.
- MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) shares were up 0.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.70.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.15 on Friday, moving up 1.03%.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ: GLG) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 16.33%.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares set a new yearly high of $13.18 this morning. The stock was up 17.61% on the session.
- Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.17 on Friday, moving up 2.39%.
- Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX: ECF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.42 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.15. The stock was up 352.18% for the day.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.53%.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.26 for a change of up 0.59%.
- eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: EMAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.90 Friday. The stock was up 4.99% for the day.
- Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares were up 6.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.92.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares were up 3.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.34 for a change of up 3.15%.
- Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.85%.
- MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.59%.
- U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Friday morning, moving down 0.63%.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares were up 14.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.49.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) shares broke to $4.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.15%.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas