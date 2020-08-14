Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nordstrom's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) shares are trading higher, potentially following an increase in July U.S. retail sales.

Retail sales rose 1.2% in July, which makes it the third monthly increase in a row in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the financial health of many citizens is in jeopardy, consumer spending continues to rise.

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 116 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 240 outlet stores under the names Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance. 

Nordstrom was trading 5.52% higher at $17.69 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.37 and a 52-week low of $12.27.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

Understanding Nordstrom's Unusual Options Activity
Backloaded Day: Microsoft, Tesla Earnings After Close, With China Tension To Start Session
Cramer Weighs In On Zoom Video, World Wrestling Entertainment And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Facebook, Nokia, Regeneron And More
What Does A 'Second Wave' Of COVID-19 Mean For Investors?
Retail Stocks Getting Boosted this Week on Data, Hopes For Improved Confidence
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com