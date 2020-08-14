Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning trading, 7 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) .

. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.12. The stock traded down 1.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.12. The stock traded down 1.39%. Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ: PACQ) shares were down 5.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.56.

shares were down 5.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.56. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning, moving down 3.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning, moving down 3.5%. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock hit $2.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.36%.

stock hit $2.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.36%. Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.38. Shares traded down 13.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.38. Shares traded down 13.38%. Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) shares were down 5.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.

shares were down 5.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock hit $1.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!