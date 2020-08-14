65 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 43.4% to $16.94 after the company said FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted overwhelmingly in favor that the available data support the efficacy of remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares climbed 38.2% to $7.05 following earlier press release highlighting submission of investigational new drug application for TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus infection.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) gained 33.8% to $4.20 after the company announced Cayman court decision and filing complaint against Hudson in New York court.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) climbed 28.2% to $6.08 after the company established a subsidiary in Singapore in preparation for establishing a cryptocurrency exchange.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) gained 20.7% to $17.10 after reporting Q2 earnings. The company also announced an agreement to terminate the asset management agreement between AAMC and Front Yard Residential Corporation.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) climbed 19.6% to $0.8254 following Q2 results. ToughBuilt Industries posted an increase in quarterly sales.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 17.5% to $2.385.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) surged 17.4% to $5.33. BioDelivery Sciences International reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 17.3% to $10.56. Kamada, earlier during the week, reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) climbed 16.3% to $5.29 after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) surged 15.8% to $2.93.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 15.8% to $8.49 following Q2 results.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) rose 15.5% to $11.87 after the company reported a global licensing deal with UNION therapeutics for Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rose 15% to $31.08 after reporting a narrower Q2 loss.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) surged 14.5% to $4.56. On Thursday, Wells Fargo raised the price target on the stock from $3.5 to $4.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) rose 14% to $11.71 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 13.8% to $8.17 after reporting quarterly results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 13% to $150.50 after the company announced it has signed a deal with the UK government to supply 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) gained 12.7% to $6.67. Earlier during the week, Stone entered into a business combination agreement with Linx.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares jumped 11.5% to $2.7318. Agile Therapeutics, earlier this week, reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVB) rose 10.7% to $3.51 after the company posted a Q2 loss.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares rose 10.5% to $12.57.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares rose 10% to $28.99 following upbeat Q2 results. KeyBanc raised the price target on the stock from $25 to $32.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares rose 9.3% to $7.85 after the company reported quarterly results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 6.5% to $3.78 after the company announced it has entered into a long term purchase contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next-generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 6.1% to $2.2803 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 4.5% to $67.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and also issued an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.
Losers
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares dipped 47.3% to $1.3073. Hexindai shares jumped around 294% on Thursday after the company announced it launched an upgraded version of its social e-commerce platform Xiaobai Maimai.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares tumbled 45% to $4.37 after the company reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering.
- Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) declined 28.3% to $0.5020 after the company reported a 25.82 million unit offering at $0.50 per unit. Sundial Growers also reported Q2 results on Thursday.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) fell 27.2% to $16.66 following a 25% plunge on Thursday.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares dropped 26.3% to $7.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 24.5% to $3.21. NTN Buzztime shares jumped 130% on Thursday after the company reported a merger deal with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 23.5% to $1.94. The company earlier reported on Tuesday that the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dropped 23.4% to $ 16.09 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $35 to $33.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 22.6% to $5.25 after the company reported common stock offering.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 22% to $2.23 after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 19.2% to $7.13 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 5 million shares at $7 per share.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) dipped 18.7% to $2.4550. Research Frontiers, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 17.5% to $1.36 after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 17.4% to $2.13 on continued momentum after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales yesterday.
- Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) dropped 17.1% to $1.88 after the company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares declined 17% to $5.22. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, last week, announced plans to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications Business.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 16.3% to $4.3950. Acer Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.56 per share.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dipped 16% to $14.68. Protagonist Therapeutics released Q2 results last week.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares fell 15.7% to $4.44 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 15.6% to $84.35.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dropped 15.4% to $5.93. FAT Brands shares jumped around 99% on Thursday after the company announced it planned to acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 million.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 15.1% to $18.40 after the company said it is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. iQIYI also reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Additionally, the company issued downbeat sales forecast for the third quarter.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) tumbled 14.7% to $3.3950.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 14.6% to $0.52 after surging 17% on Thursday.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 14% to $6.80. Scienjoy shares jumped 29% on Thursday after the company reported an agreement to acquire BeeLive in a Cash and stock deal.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) fell 13.8% to $2.6130 following Q2 results.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) dropped 13.3% to $3.5101 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) dipped 12.4% to $2.4650 after swinging to a loss in the second quarter.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 13% to $3.30 after reporting Q2 results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 11.4% to $1.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) fell 11% to $25.11 after the company announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares at $25 per share.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 10.7% to $2.73 after reporting Q2 results.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) dipped 10.6% to $8.00 after reporting a wider Q2 loss.
- Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 8.8% to $22.24 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 8% to $1.20 after rising around 7% on Thursday.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) fell 7.7% to $3.48. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 6.8% to $116.16. Baidu reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also revealed its subsidiary, iQiyi, is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) dropped 5% to $2.47 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
