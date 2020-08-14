US Border Closures With Mexico, Canada Extended Through Sept. 21

The closures of the U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada for non-essential travel have been extended another month to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The land borders will remain closed through September 21, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced in a tweet on Friday morning.

The U.S. land borders have been closed to non-essential travel since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trucks have continued to move freight relatively freely across the Mexican and Canadian borders during the closure.

Pandemic-related shutdowns of large portions of the U.S., Mexican and Canadian economies have proven to be the biggest drag on cross-border trade.

U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada cross-border freight volumes have pushed higher over the summer after plunging during the spring because of the pandemic.

Drug seizures have also surged at both borders during the closures.

Cross-Border Freight Market Reporter Noi Mahoney contributed to this report.

Photo by Jeremy Dorrough on Unsplash