Why ViacomCBS Is Trading Higher Today

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report of Gordon Haskett speculating about activist interest.

ViacomCBS is the recombination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate operating around the world.

CBS' television assets include the CBS television network, 28 local TV stations, and 50% of CW, a joint venture between CBS and Time Warner.

ViacomCBS's stock is trading up 4.01% at $27.76 on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $44.94 and a 52-week low of $10.10.