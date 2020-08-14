Market Overview

Why ViacomCBS Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 11:50am


ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report of Gordon Haskett speculating about activist interest.

ViacomCBS is the recombination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate operating around the world.

CBS' television assets include the CBS television network, 28 local TV stations, and 50% of CW, a joint venture between CBS and Time Warner.

ViacomCBS's stock is trading up 4.01% at $27.76 on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $44.94 and a 52-week low of $10.10.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

