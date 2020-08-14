Rockets And Uber: Which Valuation Is Wackier?

Andrew, Kevin and Seth talk space rockets! How big of a deal was SpaceX's successful Starship Hop last week, and how much closer are we to commercial space travel? Then, we discuss a possible $500 million Uber Freight investment. Also, we question whether it is time for the freight bears to throw in the towel.

As always thanks for the special research contributions from CarrierDirect.

Photo by SpaceX on Unsplash