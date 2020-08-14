What Does Kamada's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Kamada Inc. (NASDAQ: KMDA) increased by 67.51%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Kamada has.

Kamada's Debt

According to the Kamada’s most recent balance sheet as reported on February 26, 2020, total debt is at $746.00 thousand, with $257.00 thousand in long-term debt and $489.00 thousand in current debt. Adjusting for $42.66 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $-41.92 million.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Kamada has $173.80 million in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.0. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.