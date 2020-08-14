Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Does China Automotive Systems's Debt Look?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 8:56am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose by 70.60%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt China Automotive Systems has.

China Automotive Systems's Debt

According to the China Automotive Systems’s most recent balance sheet as reported on August 14, 2020, total debt is at $58.19 million, with $3.00 million in long-term debt and $55.19 million in current debt. Adjusting for $80.38 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $-22.19 million.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. China Automotive Systems has $631.19 million in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.09. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Importance of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAAS)

China Automotive Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2020
A Preview Of China Automotive Systems's Earnings
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com