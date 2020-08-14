Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose by 7.65% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Baidu has.

Baidu's Debt

According to the Baidu’s most recent financial statement as reported on March 15, 2018, total debt is at $6.70 billion, with $5.50 billion in long-term debt and $1.19 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $1.70 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $4.99 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Baidu’s $38.69 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.17. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. For example, a debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2020
'The Netflix Of China' iQiyi Tanks 12% On SEC Probe Revelation
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; Initial Jobless Claims Report In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com