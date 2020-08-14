46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares rose 46.5% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares rose 39.7% to $10.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 33.3% to $0.92 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. ToughBuilt Industries posted an increase in quarterly sales.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 26.8% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) rose 25% to $12.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported a global licensing deal with UNION therapeutics for Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 20.3% to $3.85 in pre-market trading. Precipio reported upbeat quarterly sales on Thursday.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 19.1% to $10.72 in pre-market trading. Kamada, earlier during the week, reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares rose 18.5% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics is scheduled to host a business update conference call on August 18, 2020.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rose 18.3% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a narrower Q2 loss.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 13.5% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported a quarterly record of $1.6 million in total revenue.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares rose 11.7% to $12.71 in pre-market trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 11.5% to $0.7804 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 10.2% to $11.03 in pre-market trading. WISeKey International said it has been selected by a leading European telecom operator to implement its VaultiTrust to develop a new generation of “Smart Home” boxes.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares rose 10.1% to $29.01 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results. KeyBanc raised the price target on the stock from $25 to $32.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 8.4% to $3.85 in pre-market trading.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVB) rose 7.9% to $3.42 in pre-market trading after the company posted a Q2 loss.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 7.5% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 6.5% to $141.93 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has reached terms with the government of the United Kingdom to supply60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, subject to success of pending clinical trials..
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 6.4% to $3.84 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Riot Blockchain reported 'further progress in company's transformation and delivery of additional 1,040 S19 antminers from Bitmain.'
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 6% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 9.2% to $89.55 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 4.3% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) shares rose 3.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported it expects Wisaassociation.Org web traffic to reach 250,000 visitors by Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 3.1% to $67.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and also issued an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 38.3% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Hexindai shares jumped around 294% on Thursday after the company announced it launched an upgraded version of its social e-commerce platform Xiaobai Maimai.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) fell 23.8% to $7.89 in pre-market trading following Q2 results after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 17.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 17.7% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 17.6% to $7.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) fell 17% to $19.00 in pre-market trading following a 25% plunge on Thursday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 16.5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading. The company earlier reported on Tuesday that the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 16% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. NTN Buzztime shares jumped 130% on Thursday after the company reported a merger deal with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares fell 13.5% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 12.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 11.8% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 11.5% to $19.18 in pre-market trading after the company said it is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. iQIYI also reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Additionally, the company issued downbeat sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) fell 11.4% to $25.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported a secondary offering of 8 million shares.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 11.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Scienjoy shares jumped 29% on Thursday after the company reported an agreement to acquire BeeLive in a Cash and stock deal.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) fell 11.1% to $3.35 in pre-market trading. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 10.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 9.2% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 9% to $0.7530 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Obalon Therapeutics reported a consulting agreement with Blue Ox Healthcare Partners, LLC.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 8.6% to $0.5571 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Thursday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 6.9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after rising around 7% on Thursday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 7% to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 6% to $117.14 in pre-market trading. Baidu reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also revealed its subsidiary, iQiyi, is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas