80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares climbed 129.7% to close at $4.25 on Thursday after the company reported a merger deal with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares gained 98.6% to close at $7.01 after the company announced it planned to acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 million.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 42.7% to close at $12.50 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales. The company also raised its FY20 guidance.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) rose 37.7% to close at $3.40 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares rose 29.1% to close at $126.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY20 guidance. KeyBanc maintained Aspen Technology with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $137.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) surged 28.8% to close at $7.91 after the company reported an agreement Wednesday to acquire BeeLive in a Cash and stock deal.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares surged 27.3% to close at $0.70 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) gained 22.1% to close at $23.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) gained 21.3% to close at $28.58 after gaining 18% on Wednesday. Seres, earlier this week, announced positive topline results from apivotal Phase 3 study, dubbed ECOSPOR III, that is evaluating its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) jumped 21% to close at $24.08.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) surged 20.8% to close at $7.97. Microbot Medical said it will share current results of a feasibility animal study utilizing the LIBERTY Robotic System on August 17.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) climbed 18.5% to close at $7.36 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) rose 18.4% to close at $3.28.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 18.3% to close at $5.62.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 18.2% to close at $2.99. China Automotive is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 17.8% to close at $2.51. Universal Security Instruments, earlier this week, posted a Q1 loss of $1.51 per share.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) climbed 17.3% to close at $1.83 after the company reported preclinical data for its Covid-19 vaccine. It said the vaccine "demonstrates robust T cell driven immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies."
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) gained 17.3% to close at $11.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul posted a Q2 loss of $0.83 per share after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 16.5% to close at $5.50 as the company reported that it has dosed first patient in amended stage 2 of Phase 2 trial evaluating prexigebersen in acute myeloid leukemia.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) climbed 16.3% to close at $12.80. US Gold named George Bee as President.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 15.9% to close at $4.60 following a Form 4 filing by the company with the SEC regarding purchase of 54,000 of its shares by CFO Doyle Anthony.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) gained 15.8% to close at $4.11 following Q2 results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) climbed 15.3% to close at $2.26. electroCore will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) gained 14.7% to close at $3.67. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) rose 14.6% to close at $46.39 after reporting Q2 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) climbed 14.4% to close at $5.31 after the company said it will resume theatre operations at more than 100 US locations on August 20th and an additional 300 are expected to open during the following two weeks.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) surged 14.2% to close at $5.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Scworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 13.5% to close at $2.35 after the company announced new agreements with two healthcare organizations for its suite of data management applications totaling a minimum of $2.2 million over 5 years.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 13.3% to close at $9.57.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) rose 12.7% to close at $22.44.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 11.8% to close at $9.00. Kamada released downbeat quarterly results on Wednesday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) rose 11.5% to close at $2.92. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, August 13 showed that Petersen Greg bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.52.
- 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares gained 9% to close at $30.14 after the company reported better-than-expected results.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 8.8% to close at $3.60 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales results.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 8.7% to close at $33.59.
- Clearsign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) climbed 8.4% to close at $2.46 after the company reported a collaborative alliance with Zeeco to develop a joint product line of process burners.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 7.3% to close at $21.00 after dipping 16% on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics released downbeat quarterly results after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) gained 6.6% to close at $4.69 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 6% to close at $3.37 after the company introduced EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 4.6% to close at $13.75. Morgan Stanley and Stifel raised their price targets on the stock. Jumia reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday.
Losers
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) tumbled 32.2% to close at $0.1230 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares dipped 29.4% to close at $0.5819 on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) shares fell 25.4% to close at $2.00 after the company reported pricing of $10.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) declined 21.6% to close at $0.5883 after the company said it will change ADS ratio from 1-to-1 to 1-to-10.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares dropped 19.8% to close at $12.83 after the company reported a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share. Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) declined 19% to close at $1.24 after reporting Q2 results. On Tuesday, Sypris Solutions received an initial contract award from the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics business unit.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) shares fell 18.3% to close at $56.37 after the company issued a weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) dropped 17.5% to close at $2.87 after reporting a wider Q2 loss.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) dropped 17.4% to close at $2.33.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 16.7% to close at $45.93 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $65 to $45.
- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) dropped 16.6% to close at $21.86 after the company reported a drop in Q2 earnings.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 16.5% to close at $2.79 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 16% to close at $12.51 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 15.9% to close at $7.84 after the company reported wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) dipped 14.2% to close at $5.66. Trevi Therapeutics is expected to release quarterly earnings today after the closing bell.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 13.9% to close at $2.97 after the company reported first-half results.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) dropped 13.5% to close at $6.05. On Wednesday, Monopar reported plans to advance development of novel triage test for severe COVID-19 utilizing its patented technology.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) fell 13.3% to close at $4.51.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 13.1% to close at $2.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and announced a partnership with DANA Safety Supply to be new domestic outfitter of law enforcement video solutions.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) tumbled 13% to close at $12.11 following weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 12.9% to close at $2.17. The company is expected to report Q2 earnings results today after the close.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) dipped 12.5% to close at $7.28 after surging 14% on Wednesday.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 12.4% to close at $0.9901. AzurRx BioPharma shares climbed 12% on Wednesday after reporting interim data from its first patient cohort in the Phase 2 clinical trial of its MS1819.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 12.3% to close at $2.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) dipped 11.6% to close at $3.20. GTY Technology Holdings reported a partnership with Qeustica Software.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 11.2% to close at $42.72. Cisco reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dipped 11.1% to close at $2.65.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) dropped 11% to close at $4.53. Earlier this week, JanOne said it has completed stable formulation of JAN101 in preparation for its first GMP manufacturing batch to support upcoming clinical trials.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) shares tumbled 10.3% to close at $8.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) fell 10% to close at $2.53.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares declined 9.9% to close at $2.73 following Q3 results.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) dipped 9.6% to close at $3.68.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 9.4% to close at $20.25 after missing sales estimates.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) declined 9.3% to close at $0.37. On Wednesday, Kingold reported a voluntary delisting of common stock from Nasdaq.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 8.8% to close at $4.65. Eyenovia posted a Q2 loss of $0.25 per share.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) fell 7.8% to close at $5.43.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) declined 7% to close at $0.3866 following Q2 results. Guardion Health Sciences posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $1.19 million.
- Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 6.8% to close at $1.91 after the company reported a decline in Q2 EPS and sales.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 6.5% to close at $1.16.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) dropped 5.5% to close at $4.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
