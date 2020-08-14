Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For July, analysts expect retail sales rising 2%, versus a 7.5% increase in June.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is expected to increase 1% in the quarter, with unit labor costs likely to rise at a 5.7% pace.
- Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production is projected to increase 3% in July, versus a 5.4% rise in June.
- Data on business inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project a decline of 1.2% in business inventories for June.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 71.9 in August, versus July’s reading of 72.5.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
