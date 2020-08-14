Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 4:25am   Comments
  • Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For July, analysts expect retail sales rising 2%, versus a 7.5% increase in June.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is expected to increase 1% in the quarter, with unit labor costs likely to rise at a 5.7% pace.
  • Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production is projected to increase 3% in July, versus a 5.4% rise in June.
  • Data on business inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project a decline of 1.2% in business inventories for June.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 71.9 in August, versus July’s reading of 72.5.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

