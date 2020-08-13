Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2020 5:23pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported a quarterly record of $1.6 million in total revenue which was mainly driven by a 352% increase in product sales.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares are trading higher after the company reported a global licensing deal with UNION therapeutics for Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide; potential milestone payments up to $210 million.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) shares are trading higher after the company reported it expects Wisaassociation.Org web traffic to reach 250,000 visitors by Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

Losers

  • PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 sales results of $1.10 million, down from $1.49 million year over year.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering. No size or price was disclosed.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. NOTE: The company previously withdrew guidance and noted due to continued uncertainty it is still unable to provide guidance.
  • Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ: UROV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
  • iQIYI (NYSE: IQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARAY + BLIN)

Recap: Accuray Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2020
Accuray's Earnings Outlook
38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com