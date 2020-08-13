13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported a quarterly record of $1.6 million in total revenue which was mainly driven by a 352% increase in product sales.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares are trading higher after the company reported a global licensing deal with UNION therapeutics for Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide; potential milestone payments up to $210 million.
- Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) shares are trading higher after the company reported it expects Wisaassociation.Org web traffic to reach 250,000 visitors by Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.
Losers
- PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 sales results of $1.10 million, down from $1.49 million year over year.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering. No size or price was disclosed.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. NOTE: The company previously withdrew guidance and noted due to continued uncertainty it is still unable to provide guidance.
- Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ: UROV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- iQIYI (NYSE: IQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
