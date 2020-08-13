Market Overview

Tesla Installs 'Biggest Casting Machine Ever,' Will Increase Model Y Production Efficiency

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y brought huge manufacturing improvements over the company's last mass-market car, the Model 3. Although they share 70% of the parts, the Model Y was made with a two-piece rear body, much less than the Model 3's over 70 pieces for the same area of the car.

Now, it seems the rear casting machine will be operational soon. "Biggest casting machine ever made," Musk said in a tweet. This will make the construction of the car faster and more efficient while using fewer parts, costing less, and at the same time reducing the weight of the vehicle thus increasing efficiency.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla is also expected to use a large press for Model Y produced in Gigafactory Shanghai and Gigafactory Berlin. This will allow the company to produce many more Model Y vehicles for mass sales. The improvements made here are also expected to be brought to the Model 3, but a timeline for those improvements is unknown.

Estimated Model Y delivery on Tesla's website is 3-7 weeks, which brings next available U.S. deliveries pretty close in line with Tesla's Investor and Battery day on Sept. 22.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model YNews Tech Best of Benzinga

