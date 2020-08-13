Tesla Installs 'Biggest Casting Machine Ever,' Will Increase Model Y Production Efficiency

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y brought huge manufacturing improvements over the company's last mass-market car, the Model 3. Although they share 70% of the parts, the Model Y was made with a two-piece rear body, much less than the Model 3's over 70 pieces for the same area of the car.

Now, it seems the rear casting machine will be operational soon. "Biggest casting machine ever made," Musk said in a tweet. This will make the construction of the car faster and more efficient while using fewer parts, costing less, and at the same time reducing the weight of the vehicle thus increasing efficiency.

Will be amazing to see it in operation! Biggest casting machine ever made. Will make rear body in a single piece, including crash rails. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2020

Benzinga's Take: Tesla is also expected to use a large press for Model Y produced in Gigafactory Shanghai and Gigafactory Berlin. This will allow the company to produce many more Model Y vehicles for mass sales. The improvements made here are also expected to be brought to the Model 3, but a timeline for those improvements is unknown.

Estimated Model Y delivery on Tesla's website is 3-7 weeks, which brings next available U.S. deliveries pretty close in line with Tesla's Investor and Battery day on Sept. 22.