70 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares jumped 178.6% to $5.16 after the company reported a merger deal with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares climbed 124.7% to $7.93 after the company announced it planned to acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 million.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) gained 30% to $11.39 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales. The company also raised its FY20 guidance.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares jumped 29.3% to $126.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY20 guidance. KeyBanc maintained Aspen Technology with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $137.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) gained 28.8% to $3.18 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) surged 21% to $28.48 after gaining 18% on Wednesday. Seres, earlier this week, announced positive topline results from apivotal Phase 3 study, dubbed ECOSPOR III, that is evaluating its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares climbed 18.6% to $0.6523 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) surged 18.3% to $7.26 after the company reported an agreement Wednesday to acquire BeeLive in a Cash and stock deal.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) gained 18.3% to $7.34 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) climbed 18% to $3.0199 on continued upward momentum after the company earlier reported on Tuesday the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 15.6% to $ 3.0292. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, August 13 showed that Petersen Greg bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.52.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) surged 15.5% to $9.31. Kamada released downbeat quarterly results on Wednesday.
- Scworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 15% to $2.38 after the company announced new agreements with two healthcare organizations for its suite of data management applications totaling a minimum of $2.2 million over 5 years.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) climbed 15% to $ 9.72
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) rose 14% to $12.55. US Gold named George Bee as President.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 13.8% to $4.52 following a Form 4 filing by the company with the SEC regarding purchase of 54,000 of its shares by CFO Doyle Anthony.
- Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) climbed 13.8% to $5.01 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 13.7% to $22.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) gained 13.2% to $5.25 after the company said it will resume theatre operations at more than 100 US locations on August 20th and an additional 300 are expected to open during the following two weeks.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 12.5% to $14.79. Morgan Stanley and Stifel raised their price targets on the stock. Jumia reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) gained 12.5% to $1.7550 after the company reported preclinical data for its Covid-19 vaccine. It said the vaccine "demonstrates robust T cell driven immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies."
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) surged 12.3% to $34.71
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) surged 11.8% to $5.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares climbed 11.6% to $30.85 after the company reported better-than-expected results.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) gained 11.2% to $22.15.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 10.9% to $4.4008. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals CFO Doyle bought 54,000 shares at $4.08 per share.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 8% to $3.57 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) rose 7.7% to $2.1115. electroCore will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Clearsign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) climbed 6.6% to $2.4199 after the company reported a collaborative alliance with Zeeco to develop a joint product line of process burners.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 6.2% to $20.78 after dipping 16% on Wednesday.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 6% to $3.37 after the company introduced EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 5.4% to $6.39 following Q2 results.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) gained 5% to $85.94 following Q2 results.
Losers
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares tumbled 35.4% to $0.5298 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) shares dipped 24.3% to $2.02 after the company reported pricing of $10.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares fell 23.5% to $12.23 after the company reported a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share. Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 22.6% to $1.1850 after reporting Q2 results. On Tuesday, Sypris Solutions received an initial contract award from the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics business unit.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 21% to $0.5934 after the company said it will change ADS ratio from 1-to-1 to 1-to-10.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) fell 18.4% to $2.8365 after reporting a wider Q2 loss.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) shares fell 16.7% to $57.52 after the company issued a weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) dropped 16.6% to $21.85 after the company reported a drop in Q2 earnings.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dipped 15.9% to $2.81 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 15.6% to $12.57 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) tumbled 15.1% to $11.81 following weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 15% to $46.88 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $65 to $45.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 14.6% to $7.95 after the company reported wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 14.3% to $2.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and announced a partnership with DANA Safety Supply to be new domestic outfitter of law enforcement video solutions.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14.3% to $3.06 after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) dropped 14% to $2.4250.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 14% to $0.9716. AzurRx BioPharma shares climbed 12% on Wednesday after reporting interim data from its first patient cohort in the Phase 2 clinical trial of its MS1819.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 13.8% to $2.2501 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) dropped 13.5% to $5.71. Trevi Therapeutics is expected to release quarterly earnings today after the closing bell.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 13.2% to $2.9950 after the company reported first-half results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 12.4% to $3.10. Riot Blockchain reported 'further progress in company's transformation and delivery of additional 1,040 S19 antminers from Bitmain.'
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) dipped 12% to $7.32 after surging 14% on Wednesday.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 11.3% to $4.61.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) fell 11.2% to $6.20. On Wednesday, Monopar reported plans to advance development of novel triage test for severe COVID-19 utilizing its patented technology.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 11% to $42.79. Cisco reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) dropped 10.9% to $0.1618 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 10.5% to $1.11.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) dropped 10.4% to $20.02 after missing sales estimates.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 9.7% to $4.6104. Eyenovia posted a Q2 loss of $0.25 per share.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) dropped 9.5% to $5.33.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 8.9% to $0.3787 following Q2 results. Guardion Health Sciences posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $1.19 million.
- Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 8.8% to $2.27. The company is expected to report Q2 earnings results today after the close.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) fell 7.9% to $0.3759. On Wednesday, Kingold reported a voluntary delisting of common stock from Nasdaq.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) fell 5.1% to $31.81 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued downbeat Q3 sales guidance.
- Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 5% to $1.95 after the company reported a decline in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 4.5% to $2.4464 after reporting Q2 results.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) dropped 4% to $4.3786 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
