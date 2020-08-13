The Daily Dash: Tax Penalties, HOS Exemptions And A Better Way To Price Insurance

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, a new study has found that fuel-efficient trucks may pay higher taxes than older, fuel-guzzling trucks under a mileage-based system. Plus, more hours-of-service exemptions have been issued, an insurance startup thinks it has a better way to price insurance, and TFI International could be shifting into acquisition mode.

Mileage-based taxes may not solve highway funding problems

A multi-state study of a mileage-based user fee truck pilot project has concluded that more fuel-efficient trucks could be at a disadvantage. In the study, less fuel-efficient trucks paid a lower tax rate under the mileage-based system then they would have if they simply paid fuel taxes.

John Gallagher explains how this is possible: User fee study reveals cost penalty for fuel-efficient trucks

More HOS exemptions

Emergency hours-of-service (HOS) waivers for restocking supplies at grocery distribution centers and retail stores have once again changed. New categories have now been added, allowing drivers hauling these goods to exceed legal HOS limits.

John Gallagher has details on what is now exempt: FMCSA reinstates groceries, paper products in latest HOS waiver

A new way to price insurance?

An insurance startup is hoping to use a data-based approach to pricing and risk management in the commercial space. High Definition Vehicle Insurance is working with industry technology partners to offer a new way to lower insurance costs.

Linda Baker has more on what customers can expect: Trucking insurance startup bets on telematics

Cash to spend

TFI International could be shifting into acquisition mode following the announcement of a new common stock offering. The sale of 4 million shares could raise $200 million that the company said it might use for acquisitions.

Nate Tabak has more on where else the money may go: TFI share offering could add $200 million to M&A war chest

Did you miss this?

PAM Transport needed a new leader, so it reached into the ranks of Knight-Swift. Joe Vitiritto was a senior vice president at Knight-Swift and, beginning Aug. 18, will be the next president and CEO of PAM.

John Kingston has the details: PAM hires Knight-Swift exec Vitiritto as CEO, president

