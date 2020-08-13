81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares surged 300.4% to close at $2.56 on Wednesday said the FDA notified on July 30 that it has authorized the company to initiate a Phase 1 human trial study for its investigational cannabinoid formulation for the treatment of patients suffering from mild to severe dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares gained 50.1% to close at $30.50 after climbing over 53% on Tuesday. On Monday, Biofrontera disclosed subscription price for 1.00 % qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares gained 40.7% to close at $36.77 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares gained 35% to close at $19.27 after the company said it has signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by a consortium consisting of the company's management, led by CEO Bizuo Liu, which collectively holds about 51.5% of outstanding shares, and private equity investors, for $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock.
- Xpel Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) surged 32.9% to close at $27.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 30.3% to close at $5.38 after the company announced it has received positive feedback following its pre-IND meeting with the FDA and has been provided a path forward for the development of MoxiGel, a combination product for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 28% to close at $3.34. Aemetis shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the launch of Aemetis health products subsidiary.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) rose 27.5% to close at $17.83 after the company swung to a profit during the second quarter.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 23.9% to close at $2.49 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Samsung for the US education market.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) rose 23.6% to close at $6.70. Lincoln Educational reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) climbed 23.5% to close at $5.52 after the company priced its 19 million share public offering of common stock at $4.47 per share.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares rose 21.4% to close at $13.89 following stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 21.3% to close at $6.88. UP Fintech is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 18.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) surged 19.6% to close at $28.63.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) rose 17.9% to close at $5.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) gained 17.6% to close at $23.56. On Monday, Seres announced positive topline results from apivotal Phase 3 study, dubbed ECOSPOR III, that is evaluating its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 17.4% to close at $14.56 as oil prices gained following a draw in US crude inventories as well as vaccine optimism after Trump announced the US will purchase 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) climbed 17.1% to close at $8.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 16% to close at $4.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) surged 15.6% to close at $4.14. Synchronoss Technologies, on Monday, reported better-than-expected Q2 results and also announced a contract renewal with Verizon to provide its white-label personal cloud platform.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares rose 15.5% to close at $11.01 after the company reported that it has closed the acquisition of Northern Panther Resource Corporation.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 15.1% to close at $3.36 after reporting a narrower Q2 loss.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares jumped 14.5% to close at $34.54 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 14.3% to close at $6.40 after jumping 22% on Tuesday. Horizon Global posted a Q2 loss of $0.64 per share last week.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) jumped 14.1% to close at $8.32.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares gained 13.8% to close at $11.46. Blink Charging highlighted changes to membership program in conjunction with improved network, user experience and redesigned website.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) rose 13.6% to close at $18.23. Nurix Therapeutics, last month, priced its 11 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) climbed 13.4% to close at $6.60 after climbing 20% on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 results on August 13.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 13.1% to close at $1,554.76 after reporting a 5-for-1 stock split, effective August 31, 2020.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) rose 12.5% to close at $4.41. Commercial Vehicle reported upbeat quarterly results on Monday.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares climbed 11.8% to close at $1.13 after reporting interim data from its first patient cohort in the Phase 2 clinical trial of its MS1819.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) shares gained 11.4% to close at $3.82 following Q2 results.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) shares rose 10.8% to close at $14.49.
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) climbed 10.6% to close at $68.72 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) rose 10.4% to close at $2.65 after dipping 27% on Tuesday.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares rose 9% to close at $6.88.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) rose 8.2% to close at $14.70 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) gained 8% to close at $3.64. On Tuesday, XpresSpa Reported that purported derivative suit filed in June 2019 by Moreton Binn and Marisol Binn against the company has been dismissed.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) rose 7.7% to close at $11.34. eGain reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) rose 6.4% to close at $9.12 after the company reported notice of allowance for new U.S. patent application covering diagnostic guided therapy for irritable bowel syndrome.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) rose 5.6% to close at $12.21 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares dropped 39.6% to close at $18.84 on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results. Needham lowered the price target on the stock from $31 to $29.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) dropped 31.9% to close at $0.4080 after the company reported voluntary delisting from the NASDAQ Capital Market, effective August 21.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 27.9% to close at $0.75 after the company reported Q2 earnings, noting that they were negatively impacted by the economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dropped 24.3% to close at $2.43 after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) dropped 19.8% to close at $4.53. ThermoGenesis said it will delay Q2 earnings release until Friday August 14, 2020.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 19.8% to close at $3.5750 following Q2 results. VirTra posted a Q2 loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $2.77 million.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 19.7% to close at $13.15 after the company reported its Q2 earnings results and reached an agreement to resolve class action lawsuits filed in the US District Court And New York County Supreme Court.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares declined 19.3% to close at $4.10.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 16.8% to close at $124.42 with as investors weighing competitive concerns as other coronavirus vaccine makers see continued progress.
- Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) declined 16.8% to close at $4.15. Kubient priced its upsized 2.5 million unit IPO at $5 per unit.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 16.8% to close at $6.81 after reporting Q3 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 16.7% to close at $0.5431 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 16.4% to close at $2.29 after the company reported a proposed common stock offering.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 15.9% to close at $1.59 after the company posted Q1 results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 15.8% to close at $19.57. Co-Diagnostics is projected to report Q2 earnings on August 13.
- Intellicheck Inc (NYSE: IDN) dropped 15.7% to close at $7.04 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 15.4% to close at $0.9645 after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) shares declined 15.2% to close at $9.16 following Q4 results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) dipped 15% to close at $1.59 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) dropped 14.7% to close at $ 26.01 following Q4 results.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 14.4% to close at $9.20. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Vaxart with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $7 to $17. Vaxart, on Monday, filed for an investigational new drug application for a coronavirus vaccine.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dropped 14.2% to close at $10.35. Veritone reported upbeat Q2 results on Monday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) tumbled 14.1% to close at $2.07 after dropping 22% on Tuesday.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares declined 14% to close at $32.85. Kelly Services released quarterly earnings last week.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 14% to close at $13.67 after the company priced its concurrent underwritten public offerings of 6.9 million of shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.50 per share.
- The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE: LGL) fell 13.8% to close at $8.56 after the company reported lower earnings and sales for the second quarter.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) dipped 12.7% to close at $7.77. Morgan Stanley and B of A Securities downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 12.3% to close at $7.43 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $10 to $8 per share.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares dropped 12.3% to close at $1.78 after reporting H1 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) slipped 12.1% to close at $9.58 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 11.9% to close at $12.41 after dropping 25% on Tuesday.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 11.6% to close at $5.94.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) fell 11.3% to close at $1.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 10.4% to close at $19.01 after the company priced its 6.5 million share public offering of common stock at $19 per share.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 10.3% to close at $3.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) fell 8.5% to close at $2.80.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 8.3% to close at $0.3009 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 6% to close at $10.63 after the company announced it is commencing a registered public offering of $300 million of its common stock.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 4.4% to close at $1.31. On Tuesday, Immutep announced it has been granted a US Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-immunotherapy combination.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) fell 4.3% to close at $45.05 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
