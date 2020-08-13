Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New unemployment claims are expected to rise 1.150 million in the August 8 week, versus 1.186 million in the prior week.
- Data on import and export prices for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For July, analysts project import prices to rise 0.6%, with export prices likely to increase 0.4%.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets