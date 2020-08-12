Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2020 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Revolve Group (NASDAQ: RVLV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • ClearSign (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported a collaborative alliance with Zeeco to develop a joint product line of process burners.

Losers

  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates and said it sees Q1 sales down 9-11% year over year.
  • Vroom (NYSE: VRM) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Ping Identity Holding (NASDAQ: PING) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZPN + CLIR)

Aspen Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2020
Aspen Technology Earnings Preview
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
64 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com