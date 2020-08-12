11 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Revolve Group (NASDAQ: RVLV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- ClearSign (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported a collaborative alliance with Zeeco to develop a joint product line of process burners.
Losers
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates and said it sees Q1 sales down 9-11% year over year.
- Vroom (NYSE: VRM) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Ping Identity Holding (NASDAQ: PING) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
