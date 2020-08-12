Market Overview

Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2020 2:55pm   Comments
Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley maintained its Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $11 to $10 per share.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas at the end of 2019. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019.

Carnival Cruise shares were down 4.42% at $15.12 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.

Latest Ratings for CCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jul 2020HSBCDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

