Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Musk Always Cared About 'The Little Guy' And Tesla Stock Split Shows That: WSJ's Higgins
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Musk Always Cared About 'The Little Guy' And Tesla Stock Split Shows That: WSJ's Higgins

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced Tuesday a 5-for-1 stock split and this is consistent with CEO Elon Musk's belief in looking out for small investors, The Wall Street Journal's Tim Higgins said on CNBC.

The 'Little Guy' Built Tesla: Musk's vision since taking Tesla public 10 years ago was to always want "the little guy" having a seat at the table as an investor, Higgins said. He noted that Musk set aside Tesla stocks for early Roadster buyers because he believed they "helped make the company."

Tesla's stock split could be seen as a move consistent with Musk's vision. By splitting the stock price, buying one share will be more affordable to retail investors who don't want fractional ownership of a share through a platform like Robinhood.

See Also: Experts React To Tesla Stock Split, Trading Action: 'Kind Of Ridiculous

Musk Is Selling A Vision: Musk continues to offer investors the same story presented years ago. Tesla is a "narrative story" about the future of transportation and even the world, Higgins said. This vision is "pretty exciting" to retail investors although experts and analysts might have to do "very ambitious math" to justify the current valuation.

Nevertheless, retail investors believe the future of Tesla will include self-driving taxi cars and alternative energy offerings.

"The fact that Elon Musk has gotten to this point, that four quarters of profitability, as messy as they may have been, suggests that he can execute," Higgins said. "And if he can execute on this, what can he do going forward?"

Photo Courtesy: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Rapid Progress Of Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Shown In New Photo
Tesla's Website Shows Mass Hiring For New Texas Gigafactory
60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Four EV Disruptors To Keep An Eye On
Why Nio Has A Shot At Becoming The 'Tesla Of China'
Cisco, Lyft Both Ahead this Afternoon with Earnings Results, with Initial Claims Early Tomorrow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Elon Musk Squawk Box Tim HigginsNews Stock Split Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com