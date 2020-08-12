60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares jumped 123% to $1.47 after the company said the FDA notified on July 30 that it has authorized the company to initiate a Phase 1 human trial study for its investigational cannabinoid formulation for the treatment of patients suffering from mild to severe dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares climbed 89.3% to $38.46 after climbing over 53% on Tuesday. On Monday, Biofrontera disclosed subscription price for 1.00 % qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares climbed 35% to $19.27 after the company said it has signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by a consortium consisting of the company's management, led by CEO Bizuo Liu, which collectively holds about 51.5% of outstanding shares, and private equity investors, for $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) climbed 34.7% to $18.72 after the company swung to a profit during the second quarter.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares rose 30% to $33.96 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 29.1% to $5.33 after the company announced it has received positive feedback following its pre-IND meeting with the FDA and has been provided a path forward for the development of MoxiGel, a combination product for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis.
- Xpel Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) climbed 26.4% to $26.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) climbed 25.3% to $3.2699. Aemetis shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the launch of Aemetis health products subsidiary.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares gained 23% to $14.07 following stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 22.9% to $6.88 after jumping 22% on Tuesday. Horizon Global posted a Q2 loss of $0.64 per share last week.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 22.2% to $3.5708 after reporting a narrower Q2 loss.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 21.5% to $5.43 after the company priced its 19 million share public offering of common stock at $4.47 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) surged 21% to $2.43 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Samsung for the US education market.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) climbed 20.8% to $16.41 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) rose 19.8% to $8.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) gained 17.5% to $2.82 after dipping 27% on Tuesday.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 16.2% to $6.76 after cliumbing 20% on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 results on August 13.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) climbed 16% to $4.0594 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) gained 15.3% to $6.25. Lincoln Educational reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) gained 14.5% to $5.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) shares climbed 12.8% to $3.87 following Q2 results.
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) gained 11.4% to $ 69.19 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) gained 11.3% to $11.72. eGain reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares surged 10.6% to $ 6.98.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 8.5% to $1,493.01 after reporting a 5-for-1 stock split, effective August 31, 2020.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) climbed 6% to $9.06 after the company reported notice of allowance for new U.S. patent application covering diagnostic guided therapy for irritable bowel syndrome.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 5.8% to $3.5650. On Tuesday, XpresSpa Reported that purported derivative suit filed in June 2019 by Moreton Binn and Marisol Binn against the company has been dismissed.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) gained 4.5% to $12.08 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares fell 34.8% to $20.33 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results. Needham lowered the price target on the stock from $31 to $29.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 28.3% to $11.73 after the company reported its Q2 earnings results and reached an agreement to resolve class action lawsuits filed in the US District Court And New York County Supreme Court.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) fell 28.2% to $0.43 after the company reported voluntary delisting from the NASDAQ Capital Market, effective August 21.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares dipped 26.4% to $0.7649 after the company reported Q2 earnings, noting that they were negatively impacted by the economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 21.8% to $2.5115 after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dropped 18.6% to $3.63 following Q2 results. VirTra posted a Q2 loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $2.77 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 18% to $11.55 after dropping 25% on Tuesday.
- Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) dropped 18% to $4.10. Kubient priced its upsized 2.5 million unit IPO at $5 per unit.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 17.1% to $123.97 with as investors weighing competitive concerns as other coronavirus vaccine makers see continued progress.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 15.7% to $2.31 after the company reported a proposed common stock offering.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 15.7% to $0.9601 after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) tumbled 14.5% to $2.06 after dropping 22% on Tuesday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 14.4% to $0.5580 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) fell 14.4% to $26.10 following Q4 results.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dipped 14% to $9.25. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Vaxart with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $7 to $17. Vaxart, on Monday, filed for an investigational new drug application for a coronavirus vaccine.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 14% to $20.00. Co-Diagnostics is projected to report Q2 earnings on August 13.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dropped 13.2% to $1.64 after the company posted Q1 results.
- Intellicheck Inc (NYSE: IDN) fell 13% to $7.27 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) dipped 12.7% to $2.67.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 12.7% to $4.9301. ThermoGenesis said it will delay Q2 earnings release until Friday August 14, 2020.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 12.4% to $9.55 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 12.1% to $1.6431 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 12.1% to $5.91.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares declined 11.8% to $2.99. ZIOPHARM Oncology, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 11.6% to $18.74 after the company priced its 6.5 million share public offering of common stock at $19 per share.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) fell 10.5% to $1.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 9% to $0.2986 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 9% to $10.30 after the company announced it is commencing a registered public offering of $300 million of its common stock.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 7.5% to $0.9524 after reporting interim data from its first patient cohort in the Phase 2 clinical trial of its MS1819.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 6.6% to $1.28. On Tuesday, Immutep announced it has been granted a US Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-immunotherapy combination.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) fell 5.6% to $44.54 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 5% to $87.39 after the company disclosed a 1.7 million share common stock offering.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas