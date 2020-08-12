Nvidia Teases Sept. 1 GeForce Event, Whipping Up Rumors About Ampere Graphics Card Launch

Graphics chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) created a flutter by making a cryptic event announcement.

Nvidia's GeForce Event: Nvidia on Monday teased a GeForce announcement, with a 21-day countdown, which led to the deduction that the event may take place Aug 31.

The teaser page on the company's website hyped expectations: "Before we enter the future, join us to celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999. And what comes next."

Later Tuesday, the company shed more details by stating that it will usher in a new era Sept. 1, with a special event broadcast featuring CEO Jensen Huang. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT and will be live-streamed on Nvidia's website.

Ampere-based GPU To Show Up? Nvidia, which unveiled its 7nm data center GPU named A100 based on the Ampere architecture in mid-May, could launch 7nm Ampere-based graphic cards, Tech Radar reported.

Nvidia is likely to unveil the high-end GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics card, including GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti, the report said. Following the September launch of the RTX 3000 series, the company could follow up with the mid-range RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 graphic cards later in 2020.

First up, however, will be Nvidia's quarterly results due Aug. 19, with analysts foreseeing a bumpy quarter.