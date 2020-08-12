Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During the morning session on Wednesday, 89 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE: NYV) .

. India Globalization Capital Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: IGC) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 185.04 to reach its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs on Wednesday are the following:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares broke to $134.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock set a new 52-week high of $279.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.46%.

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares set a new yearly high of $58.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $58.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares broke to $113.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.46%.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $156.32 with a daily change of up 0.99%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $156.32 with a daily change of up 0.99%. Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares broke to $103.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.88%.

Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a yearly high of $135.00. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $135.00. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares broke to $664.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.6%.

ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.53. Shares traded up 1.73%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.53. Shares traded up 1.73%. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $204.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%.

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares were up 3.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $192.32 for a change of up 3.21%.

shares were up 3.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $192.32 for a change of up 3.21%. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $296.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%. Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.15 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.

XP (NASDAQ: XP) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.94. The stock later traded down 2.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.94. The stock later traded down 2.56% for the day. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $959.53 for a change of up 0.13%.

Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $54.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $54.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $310.24. Shares traded up 4.7%.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares set a new yearly high of $105.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $105.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) shares were up 1.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $361.29 for a change of up 1.39%.

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.31%. Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares hit a yearly high of $279.22. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares broke to $78.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.7%.

shares broke to $78.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.7%. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares broke to $50.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock set a new 52-week high of $175.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.8%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $175.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.8%. Polaris (NYSE: PII) shares were up 1.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.30.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.18 with a daily change of up 3.89%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.18 with a daily change of up 3.89%. Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $254.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.21%.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares hit a yearly high of $33.73. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $33.73. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session. Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.12. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.

AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $57.89. Shares traded up 5.05%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $57.89. Shares traded up 5.05%. Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock made a new 52-week high of $171.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.73. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.73. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session. Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) shares hit $33.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.

Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.28%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $112.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.28%. Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares hit $63.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares hit $57.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.

shares hit $57.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%. UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares hit a yearly high of $62.93. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.

Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.59. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.59. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.18. The stock traded up 9.78% on the session.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.00. The stock traded up 9.22% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.00. The stock traded up 9.22% on the session. Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.00 on Wednesday, moving up 3.96%.

APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.43. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.43. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares were up 6.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.60.

PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares hit a yearly high of $60.41. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $60.41. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.5%.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.92 on Wednesday, moving up 7.27%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $24.92 on Wednesday, moving up 7.27%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.67%.

PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.58.

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.64 with a daily change of up 4.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.64 with a daily change of up 4.07%. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.23.

shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.23. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares broke to $55.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.19%.

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares broke to $19.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.35%.

shares broke to $19.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.35%. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $28.66 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $43.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares were down 0.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.59.

Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.89. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.89. The stock was up 2.59% for the day. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.72 with a daily change of up 1.55%.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.57 on Wednesday, moving up 4.15%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $53.57 on Wednesday, moving up 4.15%. Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.81 on Wednesday, moving up 28.46%.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares were up 1.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.83 for a change of up 1.36%.

shares were up 1.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.83 for a change of up 1.36%. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares broke to $26.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.47%.

Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares were up 3.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.58.

shares were up 3.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.58. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.35. Shares traded up 1.2%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.18 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.18 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%. Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.21. Shares traded up 1.88%.

IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.63 on Wednesday, moving up 0.69%.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) shares broke to $4.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.

shares broke to $4.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares were up 7.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.00.

shares were up 7.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.00. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.98. Shares traded up 1.02%.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%. Cellular Biomedicine Gr (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.50. The stock traded up 35.07% on the session.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Wednesday, moving up 22.99%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Wednesday, moving up 22.99%. Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares were up 8.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.64 for a change of up 8.28%.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.20. The stock traded up 17.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.20. The stock traded up 17.99% on the session. Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) shares were up 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.62.

Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) shares were up 8.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.62.

shares were up 8.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.62. Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.18.

shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.18. USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares were up 3.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.58 for a change of up 3.07%.

India Globalization Capital Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: IGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.05. The stock traded up 185.04% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.05. The stock traded up 185.04% on the session. Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.25. The stock traded up 15.52% on the session.

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.25. The stock traded up 15.52% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%. Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.68. The stock was up 26.97% for the day.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.68. The stock was up 26.97% for the day.

shares hit $15.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.

