Tesla's Website Shows Mass Hiring For New Texas Gigafactory

With multiple factories under construction, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is looking to bring more electric vehicles to more parts of the world. The company is constructing factories to produce both the Model Y and Cybertruck in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas.

Although the construction on Gigafactory Texas only recently started, Tesla has added many job listings to its website for the unfinished factory. Some are related to construction, but others are for senior mechanical engineer and gallery leader, which is a sales support role.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla's Gigafactory Texas is expected to be completed within one year if the build speed mirrors that of past projects like Gigafactory Shanghai.

Tesla expects to build the Cybertruck here, and the company estimates the Cybertruck will be available by the end of 2021. If everything goes right, it looks like Tesla will meet delivery timeline estimates once again, after delivering the Model Y early.

