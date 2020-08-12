Market Overview

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $185 price target.

Roku's TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. The operating segments of the company are Player and Platform.

It derives key revenue from the Player segment which consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company's website.

Roku's stock traded up 3.39% to $151.38 per share at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

