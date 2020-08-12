Market Overview

How Does Deere's Debt Look?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020
Over the past three months, shares of Deere Inc. (NYSE: DE) moved higher by 39.23%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Deere has.

Deere's Debt

Based on Deere’s balance sheet as of May 28, 2020, long-term debt is at $38.96 billion and current debt is at $11.18 billion, amounting to $50.14 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $8.90 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $41.24 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Deere’s $77.33 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.65. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Debt Insights

