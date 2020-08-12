42 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 62.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the FDA has approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares rose 34.8% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after reporting interim data from its first patient cohort in the Phase 2 clinical trial of its MS1819. First five patients demonstrated that the trial’s primary and secondary endpoints were achieved.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 28.9% to $4.43 in pre-market trading. Arbutus Biopharma reported downbeat Q2 results last week.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 28.3% to $4.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 22.6% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Aemetis shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the launch of Aemetis health products subsidiary.
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) rose 20.2% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 18.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 15% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 14.7% to $7.72 in pre-market trading after Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his VP running mate. Harris previously indicated she would invest in Black entrepreneurs via increasing access to credit.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 13.7% to $3.83 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, XpresSpa Reported that purported derivative suit filed in June 2019 by Moreton Binn and Marisol Binn against the company has been dismissed.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 10.6% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q1 results.
- Broadway Financial Corp(NASDAQ: BYFC) rose 10.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 9.3% to $75.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $1.5 billion supply agreement with the US government for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares rose 7.1% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. Sypris Solutions shares jumped around 22% on Tuesday after the company received an initial contract award from the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics business unit.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) rose 7% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Tuesday.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) rose 6.9% to $34.22 in pre-market trading after plunging around 12% on Tuesday.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) rose 6.6% to $50.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 6.1% to $10.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported a net loss of $5 million in the second quarter compared with net income of $201 million in the same period last year. An Eastman Kodak board member and his wife donated nearly half their stock holding in the company, amounting to 3 million shares, to a religious charity on a day when the company’s stock hit its highest valuation since 2014, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.9% to $1,454.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a 5-for-1 stock split, effective August 31, 2020.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 5.6% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Tuesday.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 5.4% to $12.39 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) rose 4.7% to $49.55 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 17.4% to $0.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings, noting that they were negatively impacted by the economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) fell 41.1% to $0.3505 in pre-market trading after the company reported voluntary delisting from the NASDAQ Capital Market, effective August 21.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 16.2% to $2.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 14.2% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed common stock offering.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) fell 11.2% to $6.08 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) fell 9.8% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 9.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 9.2% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 8.3% to $0.301 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 7.9% to $0.60 in pre-market trading following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 7.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Oxbridge Re Holdings shares jumped over 56% on Tuesday after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 7% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) fell 7% to $28.35 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 6.8% to $19.76 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 6.5 million share public offering of common stock at $19 per share.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 6.6% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Immutep announced it has been granted a US Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-immunotherapy combination.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 5.7% to $10.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is commencing a registered public offering of $300 million of its common stock.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 5.4% to $87.14 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a 1.7 million share common stock offering.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 5% to $0.19 in pre-market trading.
- Intellicheck Inc (NYSE: IDN) fell 5% to $7.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: AEY) shares fell 4.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings.
