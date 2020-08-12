77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares jumped 118.3% to close at $38.21 on Tuesday. Kelly Services released Q2 earnings last week.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) shares surged 67.5% to close at $12.83 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) announced plans to acquire Pfenex for $12 per share in cash.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares gained 56.4% to close at $1.83 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) surged 53.4% to close at $20.32. On Monday, Biofrontera disclosed subscription price for 1.00 % qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 38.2% to close at $5.03. Eyenovia and Arctic Vision reported an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize MicroPine and MicroLine in Greater China and South Korea.
- Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) shares rose 34.9% to close at $6.26 after StoneCo Ltd. agreed to combine business with Linx SA.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) surged 27.1% to close at $4.17 after reporting Q2 results.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares gained 22.6% to close at $38.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and also issued strong Q3 guidance.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) gained 21.8% to close at $38.77.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares jumped 21.5% to close at $5.60. Horizon Global posted a Q2 loss of $0.64 per share last week.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 19.8% to close at $5.82. Trevi Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 results on August 13.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) gained 17.7% to close at $3.53. RigNet reported a narrower Q2 loss last week.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) climbed 16.5% to close at $2.61 after the company highlighted the launch of Aemetis health products subsidiary.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) gained 16.5% to close at $36.34 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) gained 15.7% to close at $7.87 after the company agreed to merge with Barings BDC, Inc.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) climbed 15.2% to close at $28.86 following upbeat quarterly results. BTIG upgraded i3 Verticals from Neutral to Buy.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) climbed 15% to close at $7.12.
- J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) gained 14.8% to close at $69.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also reinstated FY20 sales guidance.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 14.4% to close at $10.75. Vaxart, on Monday, filed for an investigational new drug application for a coronavirus vaccine.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 14.2% to close at $14.12 after reporting a rise in Q2 sales.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) rose 13.8% to close at $16.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 13.5% to close at $6.64.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 13.3% to close at $12.89 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) jumped 13.3% to close at $3.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals released upbeat quarterly results on Monday.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) shares gained 12.5% to close at $4.50.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) surged 12.4% to close at $10.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 10.7% to close at $2.90. Leju is expected to release H1 results on August 20.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 8% to close at $3.50 after the Nasdaq notified company that it regained compliance.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) rose 7% to close at $12.07. E.W. Scripps released Q2 results last week.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 5% to close at $3.21. Super League and GreenlightGO joined forces to provide production companies and networks with fully-remote virtual studio solution.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 5% to close at $6.55 after the company signed a research agreement with GDM to evaluate new yield traits in soybean.
Losers
- Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) shares tumbled 48% to close at $8.90 on Tuesday after the company posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share and announced interim analysis data from its ReDUX4 trial in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
- Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dropped 35% to close at $11.33. The company has an FDA Advisory Committee meeting on August 13th to review data supporting its Biologics License Application for approval of RYONCIL for children.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) fell 34.5% to close at $6.66 after the company announced it has received a response from the FDA for PEDMARK NDA indicating identified deficiencies with the facility of the drug product manufacturer, which require resolution prior to PEDMARK approval.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 32.2% to close at $0.8403 after the company reported a Q2 loss. The Peck Co. also announced plans to buy Sunworks in a stock deal.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) shares tumbled 26.6% to close at $2.40 on Tuesday after jumping more than 18% on Monday.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 25.6% to close at $2.54 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 25.5% to close at $15.89 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss and announced a $125 million common stock offering. Omeros shares jumped over 50% on Monday after the company reported recovery and survival of all patients in a study evaluating Narsoplimab for the treatment of Covid-19-associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 25.2% to close at $2.76. On Monday, IBio provided an update on its Covid-19 vaccine program.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 25.1% to close at $14.09 after surging over 30% on Monday.
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 23.6% to close at $1.36 after the company reported a drop in Q2 EPS and sales.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dropped 23.5% to close at $3.00 after the company priced its 6 million share common stock offering $2.75 per share.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) declined 23% to close at $14.62 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. The company also expects its COVID-19 vaccine to enter mid-to-late stage human trials in September.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) declined 22.9% to close at $4.88 after the company reported Q2 results.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 22.3% to close at $2.41. SCWorx resumed trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) declined 21.7% to close at $3.34 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dipped 18.5% to close at $1.85. Universal Security Instruments posted a Q1 loss of $1.51 per share.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) dropped 18.5% to close at $2.82. On Monday, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals signed a binding framework for commercialization partnership with Jubilant Radiopharma.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) dipped 18.5% to close at $2.56. OpGen’s subsidiary highlighted publication of study that 'demonstrates feasibility of CLIA-compliant next generation sequencing workflow for identification of bacterial pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers.’
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 18.4% to close at $10.21.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 18.2% to close at $48.55. Ontrak reported Q2 results last week.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 17.8% to close at $8.60. DSS reported shareholder approval for acquisition of Impact Biomedical.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) fell 17.4% to close at $9.66. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dropped 17.2% to close at $1.78 following Q2 results.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) fell 17.1% to close at $5.72 after the company issued Q2 earnings results. It also noted it stopped its review of strategic options and plans to focus on reinstating the clinical development program for seladelpar in PBC.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares declined 17.1% to close at $16.37.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 16.8% to close at $5.44 after the company announced a 1.207 million share common stock offering at $5.67 per share.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 16.8% to close at $22.91.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 16.6% to close at $15.59 after the company announced interim data from Cohorts 1-4 of the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal inject gene therapy.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped 16.4% to close at $49.25 after the company reported Q2 results and said it has initiated dosing of its coronavirus STARR mRNA vaccine candidate, LUNAR-COV19 in Phase 1/2 study.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 16.3% to close at $149.48. The company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results on Monday.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) dipped 16.2% to close at $9.45. NantKWest shares surged on Monday after an ImmunityBio study showed positive T Cell and antibody immune responses to its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 16.1% to close at $13.00 in sympathy with its parent company, IAC, after it released weak Q2 earnings results.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) dropped 15.3% to close at $10.33.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 15.3% to close at $5.03.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares declined 15.2% to close at $21.30.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) dropped 14.7% to close at $13.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 13.1% to close at $6.93 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 12.5% to close at $2.74. Trevena shares jumped around 32% on Monday after the company announced the FDA has approved its OLINVYK injection.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 11.6% to close at $4.96. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from Outperform to Underperform.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 11.5% to close at $0.3718 after the company filed for shelf of up to 57.4 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 10.5% to close at $4.10 after the company posted a Q2 loss and announced plans to buy Sunworks in a stock deal.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) fell 10.2% to close at $4.60 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) fell 9.7% to close at $39.01 despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) fell 8.6% to close at $12.99 after the company reported Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates and announced it expects Q3 vehicle deliveries to increase 129.2%-139.6% year-over-year.
- IAC/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ: IAC) fell 7.9% to close at $120.97 after the company reported a loss during the second quarter.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) fell 6.2% to close at $1.22 after the company reported Q2 results.
