Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices are estimated to rise 0.3% for July following a 0.6% increase in June.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for July is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
