Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Partners With Instacart For Same-Day Grocery Delivery In US
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 11:06pm   Comments
Share:
Walmart Partners With Instacart For Same-Day Grocery Delivery In US

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is running a pilot with Instacart for same-day deliveries in a few areas in the United States, CNBC reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The hypermarket chain will partner with Instacart in four markets in Calfornia and Oklahoma, according to CNBC.

Instacart already has existing partnerships with retailers such as Aldi, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), and Walmart’s Sam’s Club. 

The move is anticipated to help Walmart compete with Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivery services such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Prime and its Whole Foods stores.

Why It Matters

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the rising competition from companies like Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) and Instacart in front of the House Judiciary Committee in an antitrust hearing last month, CNBC noted. 

The world's richest person said such companies “enable traditionally physical stores to put up a full online store almost instantaneously and to deliver products directly to customers in new and innovative ways."

Walmart earlier this year started offering its customers a premium membership similar to Amazon Prime in an effort to match up to the e-commerce giant as customers increasingly go online for their daily needs.

Price Action 

Walmart shares closed 1.27% lower at $130.20 on Tuesday, and added 0.2% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Walmart, via Fickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Pandemic Rapidly Accelerating E-Commerce In Mexico
Beyond Meat's Shifted Focus To Retail Drove Record Sales In Q2, CEO Tells Cramer
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On GM, Blackrock And More
3 Retail Stock Picks From BofA Ahead Of Earnings
The Retail Misery Story Likely Continued In Q2; Earnings Ahead
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC e-commerce Instacart One-Day DeliveryNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com